Gold Imports Reduced By 2.16 Per Cent

Gold imports reduced by 2.16 per cent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Gold imports during eleven months of current financial year is reduced by 2.16 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the transport group imports came down from US $11,888 thousand in eleven months of last financial year to US $11,631 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-May this year, imports of Iron and Steel reduced by 30.91% worth $1,414,777 thousand as compared the imports valuing $1,342,971 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Aluminum wrought and worked imports decreased by 29.98%, worth $128,001 thousand as compared to the imports of valuing $182,810 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, all other metals and articals imports also came down by 23.16%, valuing $775,932 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $1,009,802 thousand of same period of last year.

