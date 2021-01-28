UrduPoint.com
Gold Imports Reduced By 52.17%

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Gold imports during first six months of current fiscal year reduced by 52.17 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the Gold imports came down from $9,168 thousand in Fy 2019-20 of last financial year to Us $4,385 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period of july-Dec 20 this year, imports of All other metals and articles reduced by 4.19%, worth $404,744 thousand as compared the imports valuing $422,437 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Woods and Cork imports decreased by 4.56%, worth $54,685 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $57,298 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

