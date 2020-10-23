Gold imports reduced by 73.04% in first quarter

Gold imports during first quarter of current fiscal year reduced by 1.98 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Gold imports during first quarter of current fiscal year reduced by 1.98 per cent as compared the corresponding period of the last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Gold imports came down from US $4,474 thousand in FY 2019-20 of last financial year to US $1,206 thousand of the same period of current financial year.

During the period from July-Sep 20 this year, imports of Aluminium wrought and worked reduced by 0.

74%, worth $33,352 thousand as compared the imports valuing $33,599 thousand of same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, Iron and steel imports grew by 1.24%, worth $375,146 thousand as compared the imports of valuing $370,549 thousand of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, all other metals and articles imports also came down by 8.79%, valuing $189,856 thousand imported as compared the imports worth $208,142 thousand of same period of last year.