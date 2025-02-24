Open Menu

Gold Increase By Rs.1,500 Per Tola To Rs.309,500

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Gold increase by Rs.1,500 per tola to Rs.309,500

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,500 and was sold at Rs 309,500 on Monday against its sale at Rs 308,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,286 to Rs 265,346 from Rs.

264,060 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up by Rs.1,179 to Rs 243,242 from Rs. 242,063.

The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs.15 to Rs,3,395 and that of ten gram went up by Rs.13 to Rs.2,910.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $12 to $2,948 from $.2,936 whereas the prices of silver in international market went up by $0.16 to $32.60, the Association reported.

