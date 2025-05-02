Open Menu

Gold Jewelry Exports From Pakistan At Risk As Govt Mulls Suspension Of SRO 760

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 02, 2025 | 02:52 PM

SRO 760/2013 had introduced stringent regulations on export of gold jewelry and semi-precious stones

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2025) The suspension of SRO 760 on Friday raised concerns over a possible halt in the export of gold jewelry and semi-precious stones from Pakistan.

The sources said that the government is considering suspending the export scheme for gold jewelry and semi-precious stones.

The recommendations to suspend SRO 760, which governs this sector, have been prepared and are expected to be reviewed in an upcoming cabinet meeting.

SRO 760/2013 had introduced stringent regulations on the export of gold jewelry and semi-precious stones. Exporters say that this SRO led to a 98% decline in exports from the sector.

They warn that if the SRO is suspended, they will be required to pay import duties and sales tax on gold imported for jewelry production. Exporters fear this would trap millions of rupees in taxes and make it nearly impossible to continue exports.

