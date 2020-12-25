UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Miner Petropavlovsk Co-Founder Maslovsky Arrested On Embezzlement Charges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 08:55 PM

Gold Miner Petropavlovsk Co-Founder Maslovsky Arrested on Embezzlement Charges

The Tverskoy Court of Moscow on Friday arrested one of the founders and former CEO of Petropavlovsk Plc, Pavel Maslovsky, on embezzlement charges, the court's spokeswoman Olga Bondareva told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The Tverskoy Court of Moscow on Friday arrested one of the founders and former CEO of Petropavlovsk Plc, Pavel Maslovsky, on embezzlement charges, the court's spokeswoman Olga Bondareva told Sputnik.

"The court supported the investigator's petition to impose a preventive measure against Maslovsky in the form of detention," Bondareva said, adding that he would be jailed until at least 23 February.

According to the court, Maslovsky was charged under Part 4 of Article 160 of the Russian Criminal Code (misappropriation or embezzlement), which provides for penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Petropavlovsk Plc is one of Russia's largest gold miners. Maslovsky was detained on Thursday in the office, which was also searched. The company declined to comment on the searches.

According to representatives of the company, Petropavlovsk did not see the materials of the case, but, probably, they concern "people who now do not hold any positions in the company."

Another corporate conflict in Petropavlovsk began after a new major shareholder, Yuzhuralzoloto, emerged early this year. During the annual meeting in June, the four largest shareholders did not support the previous composition of the board of directors, which included Maslovsky. They also initiated an independent investigation of a number of transactions over the past three years, when Maslovsky served as the company's CEO, after which he was detained.

The company is registered in the United Kingdom, its headquarters is located in London, the group has offices in Moscow and Blagoveshchensk, and its main assets are in Russia's Amur Region.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Company London Petropavlovsk Blagoveshchensk United Kingdom February June Criminals Gold Court

Recent Stories

C.Africa rebel groups call off ceasefire before el ..

5 minutes ago

No space for forceful conversions,underage marriag ..

5 minutes ago

Kashmir Premier League to be new addition to crick ..

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 22 lives, infects 915 new cases: C ..

53 minutes ago

Russian Investment Fund Stops Exporting Avifavir D ..

53 minutes ago

PA Speaker for promoting Quaid's vision, mission

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.