Gold Price Closes Higher In Hong Kong

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 03:29 PM

Gold price closes higher in Hong Kong

The gold price in Hong Kong closed at 16,570 Hong Kong dollars

HONG KONG (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :The gold price in Hong Kong closed at 16,570 Hong Kong Dollars (about 2,138.06 U.S. dollars) per tael on Monday, up 190 Hong Kong dollars from the previous trading day, according to the Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society. (1 U.S. Dollar equals 7.75 HK dollars)

