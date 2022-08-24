UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Decline By Rs.100 To Rs.145,900 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2022 | 07:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.100 per tola and was sold at Rs.145,900 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs. 146,000 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs.85 and was sold at Rs.125,086 against its sale at Rs.

125,171 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs.114,662 against its sale at Rs. 114,740, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1540 and Rs.1320.30 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $13 andwas sold at $1746 against its sale at $1733, the association reported.

