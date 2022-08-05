Gold price decline by Rs1,300 to Rs141,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.1,300 per tola and was sold at Rs.141,900 on Friday against sale at Rs.143,200 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs.1,115 and was sold at Rs.121,656 against its sale at Rs.

122,771 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs.111,518 against its sale at Rs.112,540, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram tola silver remained constant at Rs1620 and Rs.1388.88 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $1 and was sold at $1788 against its sale at $1787, the association reported.