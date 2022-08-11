UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Decline By Rs1400 To Rs141,700 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Gold price decline by Rs1400 to Rs141,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.1400 per tola and was sold at Rs.141,700 on Thursday against sale at Rs.143,100 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs.1200 and was sold at Rs.121,485 against its sale at Rs.

122,685 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs.111,361 against its sale at Rs.112,461, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.20 from Rs.1580 to Rs.1560 whereas that of ten gram tola silver went down by Rs.32.28, from Rs.1354.60 to Rs.1337.44The price of gold in international market increased by $4 and was sold at $1795 against its sale at $1791, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's ..

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's score

3 hours ago
 Court removes sedition, other charges against Amma ..

Court removes sedition, other charges against Ammad Yousaf

3 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Fir ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Firing by Illegal Armenian Armed ..

5 hours ago
 Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 ..

Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 Sal Se Koi Paisa Liye Bagair Y ..

5 hours ago
 'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this y ..

'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this year in Oct

5 hours ago
 Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fo ..

Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: The Most Versatile Device ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.