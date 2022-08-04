UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Decline By Rs.2,100 To Rs.143,200 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Gold price decline by Rs.2,100 to Rs.143,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.2,100 per tola and was sold at Rs.143,200 on Thursday against sale at Rs. 155,300 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs.1800 and was sold at Rs.122,771 against its sale at Rs.

124,571 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs.112,540 against its sale at Rs.114,190, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram tola silver remained constant at Rs1620 and Rs.1388.88 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $21 and was sold at $1787 against its sale at $1766, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All

Recent Stories

Babar Azam pays tribute to Pakistani athletes for ..

Babar Azam pays tribute to Pakistani athletes for winning CWG 2022 competition

27 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan opens up about racism in UK

Armeena Khan opens up about racism in UK

38 minutes ago
 Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

Rupee continues to gain value against US dollar

51 minutes ago
 ECP all set to hold general elections as it finali ..

ECP all set to hold general elections as it finalizes delimitations of constitue ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral poli ..

Pakistan, Japan agree to strengthen bilateral political, economic and trade ties

2 hours ago
 Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus ..

Sugar mills produces two million tonnes of surplus sugar last crushing season

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.