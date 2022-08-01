Gold price decline by Rs.2,200 to Rs.157,400 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.2,200 per tola and was sold at Rs.157,400 on Monday against sale at Rs.159,600 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs.1,886 and was sold at Rs.134,945 against its sale at Rs.

136,831 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs.123,700 against its sale at Rs.125,429, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1630 and Rs.1397.46 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $7 and was sold at $1774 against its sale at $1767, the association reported.