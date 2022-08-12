UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Decline By Rs2700 To Rs139,000 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.2700 per tola and was sold at Rs.139,000 on Friday against sale at Rs. 141,700 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs.2315 and was sold at Rs.119,170 against its sale at Rs.

121,485 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs.109,240 against its sale at Rs.111,361, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.1560 and Rs.1337.44 respectivelyThe price of gold in international market decreased by $5 and was sold at $1790 against its sale at $1795, the association reported.

