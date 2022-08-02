Gold price decline by Rs.3,500 to Rs.154,900 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.3,500 per tola and was sold at Rs.154,900 on Tuesday against sale at Rs.157,400 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs.3001 and was sold at Rs.131,944 against its sale at Rs.

134,945 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs.120,950 against its sale at Rs.123,700, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs10 and was sold at Rs1630 whereas that of and ten gram silver went up by Rs.8.57 and was sold at Rs.1406.03.

The price of gold in international market increased by $6 and was sold at $1780 against its sale at $1774, the association reported.