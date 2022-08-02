UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Decline By Rs.3,500 To Rs.154,900 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Gold price decline by Rs.3,500 to Rs.154,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.3,500 per tola and was sold at Rs.154,900 on Tuesday against sale at Rs.157,400 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs.3001 and was sold at Rs.131,944 against its sale at Rs.

134,945 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs.120,950 against its sale at Rs.123,700, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs10 and was sold at Rs1630 whereas that of and ten gram silver went up by Rs.8.57 and was sold at Rs.1406.03.

The price of gold in international market increased by $6 and was sold at $1780 against its sale at $1774, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All

Recent Stories

PBIT, LCCI holds consultative session for developm ..

PBIT, LCCI holds consultative session for development of Investment Policy

7 minutes ago
 Nazir Chohan sent to jail on judicial remand

Nazir Chohan sent to jail on judicial remand

13 minutes ago
 Once again proved Imran Khan is certified liar: PM ..

Once again proved Imran Khan is certified liar: PM Shehbaz

25 minutes ago
 Imran Khan flatly refuses to answer about Arif Naq ..

Imran Khan flatly refuses to answer about Arif Naqvi

48 minutes ago
 England to tour Pakistan after 17 years to play T2 ..

England to tour Pakistan after 17 years to play T20I series against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 "No foreign funding proved," PTI leaders react to ..

"No foreign funding proved," PTI leaders react to ECP verdict

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.