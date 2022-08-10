Gold price decline by Rs400 to Rs143,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs.400 per tola and was sold at Rs.143,100 on Wednesday against sale at Rs. 143,500 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs.343 and was sold at Rs.122,685 against its sale at Rs.

123,028 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also declined to Rs.112,461 against its sale at Rs.112,776, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.40 to Rs.1580 whereas that of ten gram tola silver went down by Rs.32.28 to Rs.1354.60The price of gold in international market increased by $14 and was sold at $1791 against its sale at $1777, the association reported.