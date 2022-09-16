UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Decline By Rs.850 Per Tola

Published September 16, 2022

Gold price decline by Rs.850 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.850 on Friday and was sold at Rs.155,000 against its sale at Rs. 155,850 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs.728 and was sold at Rs.132,888 against Rs.

133,616 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.121,814 against its sale at Rs.122,482, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.1570 and Rs.1346.02 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $19 and was sold at $1667 against its sale at $1686, the association reported.

