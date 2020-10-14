UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Decline Rs400

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 07:13 PM

Gold price decline Rs400

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs400 and was traded at Rs116,100 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs116,500 during previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs400 and was traded at Rs116,100 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs116,500 during previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs343 and was sold at Rs99,537 against Rs99,880, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1330 and Rs1140.26 respectively.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by $21 and was traded at $1900 against $1921, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Four gangsters held; car, weapons recovered

37 seconds ago

Top seed Fognini out of Sardinia tennis with coron ..

39 seconds ago

Sheikh Rashid foresee no role of PML-N in future p ..

40 seconds ago

USAID hands over five-yr district medicines foreca ..

44 seconds ago

UAE government holds consultative meetings in prep ..

14 minutes ago

&#039;General Budget Committee&#039; holds its fir ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.