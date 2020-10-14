Gold price decline Rs400

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs400 and was traded at Rs116,100 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs116,500 during previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs343 and was sold at Rs99,537 against Rs99,880, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1330 and Rs1140.26 respectively.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by $21 and was traded at $1900 against $1921, the association reported.