Gold price decline Rs500

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs500 and was traded at Rs115,600 on Thursday.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs429 and was sold at Rs99,108, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs70 and was traded at Rs1260 against 1330 whereas the price of ten gram silver reduced by Rs60.02 and was traded at Rs1080.24 against Rs1140.26.

The gold prices in the in international market decreased by $4 and was traded at $1896 against $1900, the association reported.