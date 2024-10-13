Open Menu

Gold Price Declines

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Gold price declines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The price of 24-karat gold on Sunday showed a decline trend at Rs274,700.

According to the Jeweler Dealers Association, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 235,520 per 10g on Sunday.

The price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa markets of various cities provide the rates.

Earlier on Saturday, gold rates climbed in Pakistan amid a surge in the international rates, with price per tola inching up by Rs1,600, setting at Rs275,500.

