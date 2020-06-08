Gold price declines by Rs 100 per tola 08 June 2020

The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 100 per tola on Monday and was traded at Rs 97,500 against Rs 97,600 of last working day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 100 per tola on Monday and was traded at Rs 97,500 against Rs 97,600 of last working day.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decrease of Rs 86 and was traded at 83,590 as compared to Rs 83,676 during last trading day, the Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver remained stable as it was traded at Rs 1050. The price of 10 gram silver was Rs 900.20.

In the international market, the price of per ounce gold depreciated by $ 13 and it was traded at $ 1693 against $1706 on the last working day.