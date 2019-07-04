Gold price declines by Rs 1000 to Rs 77, 200 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold sinked by Rs 1000 to Rs 77, 200 as compared to the last closing at Rs 78,200

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold sinked by Rs 1000 to Rs 77, 200 as compared to the last closing at Rs 78,200.

According to Karachi Sarafa Association the price of 10 grams gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 858 and was traded at Rs 66?186 against Rs 67044 of last day.

The price of silver, however remained constant at Rs 910 per tola and that of 10 grams silver at Rs 780.17In international market the price of per ounce gold decreased by $ 2 and was traded at $ 1414 as compared to the last closing at $ 1416.