UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Declines By Rs 1000 To Rs 77, 200 Per Tola

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 09:03 PM

Gold price declines by Rs 1000 to Rs 77, 200 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold sinked by Rs 1000 to Rs 77, 200 as compared to the last closing at Rs 78,200

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold sinked by Rs 1000 to Rs 77, 200 as compared to the last closing at Rs 78,200.

According to Karachi Sarafa Association the price of 10 grams gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 858 and was traded at Rs 66?186 against Rs 67044 of last day.

The price of silver, however remained constant at Rs 910 per tola and that of 10 grams silver at Rs 780.17In international market the price of per ounce gold decreased by $ 2 and was traded at $ 1414 as compared to the last closing at $ 1416.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid condoles Sharjah Ruler on deat ..

48 minutes ago

Shell Advance awards Harley Davidson bikes to luck ..

1 hour ago

TEVTA asked to train brick-kiln owners for using z ..

21 seconds ago

Genes, yes, but obesity pandemic mostly down to di ..

22 seconds ago

Punjab Food Authority seals two outlets, imposed f ..

24 seconds ago

PAF, NTCB join hands to set up luxury resorts at t ..

27 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.