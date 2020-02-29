Gold price declines by Rs 2150, traded at Rs 91,600 per tola 29 Feb 2020

The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 2150 per tola on Friday and was traded at Rs 91,600 against Rs 93,750, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 2150 per tola on Friday and was traded at Rs 91,600 against Rs 93,750, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decrease of Rs 1844 and was traded at 78,532 as compared to Rs 80,376 during last trading day.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs 20 and was traded Rs 1000 as compared to its sale at Rs 1020. Likewise, the price of 10 gram silver decreased by Rs 17.17 and was trade at Rs 857.33 as compared to Rs 80,376 the previous day.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold depreciated by $ 42 and was traded at$ 1585 against $ 1627, Karachi Sarafa association reported.