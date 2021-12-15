UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Declines By Rs 250 Per Tola 15 Dec 2021

15th December 2021

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs 250 and was sold at Rs124,450 in the local market on Wednesday against its sale at Rs124,700 the previous day

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs214 to Rs 106,696 from Rs106,910 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs97,804 from Rs98,000.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of $17 and was traded at $1768 against its sale at $1785, the Jewellers Group reported

