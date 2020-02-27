Gold price declines by Rs 300, traded at Rs 94,450 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 300 per tola on Thursday and was traded at Rs 94,450 against Rs 95,750, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 300 per tola on Thursday and was traded at Rs 94,450 against Rs 95,750, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decrease of Rs 257 and was traded at 80,976 as compared to Rs 81,233 during last trading day.

The price of per tola silver also decreased by Rs30 and was trade at Rs1020 against Rs1050 the previous day whereas the price of 10 gram silver declined by Rs25.7 and was trade at Rs874.5 against Rs 900.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold depreciated by $ 3 and was traded at$ 1645 against $1648, Karachi Sarafa association reported.