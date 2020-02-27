UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gold Price Declines By Rs 300, Traded At Rs 94,450 Per Tola

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 03:42 PM

Gold price declines by Rs 300, traded at Rs 94,450 per tola

The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 300 per tola on Thursday and was traded at Rs 94,450 against Rs 95,750, Karachi Sarafa Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 300 per tola on Thursday and was traded at Rs 94,450 against Rs 95,750, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decrease of Rs 257 and was traded at 80,976 as compared to Rs 81,233 during last trading day.

The price of per tola silver also decreased by Rs30 and was trade at Rs1020 against Rs1050 the previous day whereas the price of 10 gram silver declined by Rs25.7 and was trade at Rs874.5 against Rs 900.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold depreciated by $ 3 and was traded at$ 1645 against $1648, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Price Gold Silver Market

Recent Stories

FNC Defence Affairs Committee Chairman discusses c ..

56 seconds ago

Excise and Narcotics Hazara foils smuggling of Has ..

10 minutes ago

Naval Chief reviews operational readiness of naval ..

11 minutes ago

PAF turns Indian Air Force's pride into dust on Fe ..

11 minutes ago

Nine Terror Attacks Prevented in Russia's North Ca ..

11 minutes ago

'Behbud Meena Bazaar' to support under privileged ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.