Gold Price Declines By Rs 400, Traded At Rs 94,750 Per Tola

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 04:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs 400 per tola on Wednesday and was traded at Rs 94,750 against Rs 95,150, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decrease of Rs 343 and was traded at 81,233 as compared to Rs 81,576 during last trading day.

The price of silver remained stable at Rs1050 per tola while and that of 10 gram silver also remained unchanged at 900.20.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold depreciated by $ 7 and was traded at$ 1648 against $1655, Karachi Sarafa association reported.

