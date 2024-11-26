Gold price declines by Rs 4,100 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A day after a massive decline, the price of gold in Pakistan witnessed another big drop on Tuesday, reflecting global market trends

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) A day after a massive decline, the price of gold in Pakistan witnessed another big drop on Tuesday, reflecting global market trends.

The local Sarafa Market Association sources told that the price of 24-karat gold per tola decreased massively by Rs4,100, settling at Rs274,300.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs3,515, taking it to Rs235,168.

In the international market also, the price of gold saw a huge drop of $41 on Tuesday, reaching $2,631 per ounce with an additional premium of $20.

Silver prices in the local market also decreased significantly by Rs50, and reached at Rs3,400 per tola.