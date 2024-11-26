Gold Price Declines By Rs 4,100 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 10:46 PM
A day after a massive decline, the price of gold in Pakistan witnessed another big drop on Tuesday, reflecting global market trends
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) A day after a massive decline, the price of gold in Pakistan witnessed another big drop on Tuesday, reflecting global market trends.
The local Sarafa Market Association sources told that the price of 24-karat gold per tola decreased massively by Rs4,100, settling at Rs274,300.
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs3,515, taking it to Rs235,168.
In the international market also, the price of gold saw a huge drop of $41 on Tuesday, reaching $2,631 per ounce with an additional premium of $20.
Silver prices in the local market also decreased significantly by Rs50, and reached at Rs3,400 per tola.
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas
Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices dip by Rs 700 per tola20 minutes ago
-
Finance Minister lauds SECP efforts for promoting EODB50 minutes ago
-
Mobile phone imports decreases over 10% to $420 mln in 4 months1 hour ago
-
Uzbekistan-Pak direct flight to resume on Nov 29: Ambassador Tukhtaev2 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close lower Thursday3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Rana Tanveer hails PSX performance as it crosses 100,000 points5 hours ago
-
MCCI tables healthy strategic plan to state govt for survival of AJK's collapsed industrial sector5 hours ago
-
PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark5 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 20247 hours ago