Gold price declines by Rs 500 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs 500 and was trade at Rs 111,500 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 112,000 in the local market on previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 429 and was sold at Rs 95,593 against its sale at Rs 96,022 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat declined to Rs 87,626 from Rs 88,020.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained stable at Rs 1430 and Rs 1226, respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US$12 and was traded at US$1800 against its sale at US $1812.