Gold price declines by Rs 700 to Rs124,300 per tola 3 Feb 2022

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs700 and was sold at Rs124,300 on Thursday against its sale at Rs125,000 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs600 to Rs 106,567 from Rs107,167 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs 97,687 from Rs98,237, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs1,450 and Rs1,243.14 respectively.

The price of gold in international market remained unchanged at US$1803, the association reported.