Gold price declines by Rs 900 to Rs 107,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs 900 and was sold at Rs 107,600 in the local market on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 108,200 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs 771 and was traded at Rs 92,250 against Rs 93,021 whereas the price of ten gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 84,562 from Rs 85,270.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs40 and was traded at Rs1400 against its sale at Rs1440 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs34.29 and was traded at Rs1200.27 against Rs 1234.56.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US$ 17 and was traded at US$1730 against its sale at US$1747.