Gold Price Declines By Rs100 To Rs 110,200 Per Tola 06 Aug 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 08:53 PM

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs100 and was sold at Rs110,200 in the local market on Friday against it sale at Rs110,300 previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs85 and was traded at Rs94,479 against Rs94,564 whereas the price of and ten gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs86,605 from Rs86,684.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71, respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US$12 and was traded atUS$1799 against its sale at US$1811.

