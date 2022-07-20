UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Declines By Rs1200 To Rs.144,000 Per Tola

Published July 20, 2022

Gold price declines by Rs1200 to Rs.144,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.1200 per tola and was sold at Rs.144,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs. 145,200 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs.1028 and was sold at Rs.123,457 against its sale at Rs.

124,485 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also decreased to Rs.113,170 against its sale at Rs.114,112, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.1580 and Rs.1354.60 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $9 and was sold at $1708 against its sale at $1717, the association reported.

