Gold price declines by Rs1300 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The price of gold in the provincial metropolis and Punjab has come down by Rs1300 per tola to Rs277,500 amid negative global trends on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) The price of gold in the provincial metropolis and Punjab has come down by Rs1300 per tola to Rs277,500 amid negative global trends on Monday.

Data shared by the local Sarafa Association shows prices of gold witnessed a drop in both international and local markets on first day of the week, showing the price of 24-carat gold per tola plunged by Rs1300 to settle at Rs277,500.

The price of gold per 10 grams slashed by Rs1115, bringing it to Rs237,911.

Despite the drop in gold prices, silver remained stable in local markets. The price of silver per tola held steady at Rs3300, while the price for 10 grams of silver remained unchanged at Rs2829.21.