Gold Price Declines By Rs.1500 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Gold price declines by Rs.1500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.1500 on Monday and was sold at Rs.154,700 against its sale at Rs. 156,200 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs.1028 and was sold at Rs.132,630 against Rs.

133,916 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs.121,578 against its sale at Rs.122,757, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.1570 and Rs.1346.02 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $13 and was sold at $1662 against its sale at $1675, the association reported.

