Gold Price Declines By Rs.1500 To Rs.140,900 Per Tola 9 June 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2022 | 08:18 PM

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs.1500 per tola and was sold at Rs.140,900 on Thursday against its sale at Rs. 142,400 the previous day in the local market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs.1500 per tola and was sold at Rs.140,900 on Thursday against its sale at Rs. 142,400 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 22 karat gold also decreased by Rs.1285 and was sold at Rs.

120,800 as compared to Rs. 122,085 whereas that of ten gram gold declined to Rs.110,732 compared to its sale at Rs. 111,911, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1570 and Rs.1,346.02, respectively. The price of gold in international market remained stagnant at $1848, the association reported.

 

