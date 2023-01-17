UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Declines By Rs.1800 Per Tola To Rs.183,900

The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold was recorded in Hyderabad at Rs.183,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157651

All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver and ten-gram silver sold at Rs. 2,097 and Rs 1800 respectively.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs.144514 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 14451.

