Gold Price Declines By Rs.300 To Rs.141,400 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.300 per tola and was sold at Rs.141,400 on Monday against its sale at Rs. 141,700 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs.257 and was sold at Rs.121,228 against its sale at Rs.

121,485 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also decreased to Rs.111,125 against its sale at Rs. 111,361, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1520 and Rs1303.15 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $4 and was sold at $1707 against its sale at $1811, the association reported.

