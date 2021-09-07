UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Declines By Rs400 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

Gold price declines by Rs400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs400 and was trade at Rs112,000 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs112,400 in the local market on previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also decreased by Rs343 and was sold at Rs96,022 against its sale at Rs96,365 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat declined to Rs88,020 from Rs88,334.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained stable at Rs1430 and Rs1226, respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by US$12 and was traded at US$1812 against its sale at US$1824.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Sale Price Gold Silver Market From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs organises IPR awareness workshops fo ..

Dubai Customs organises IPR awareness workshops for Al Hudaibia Elementary Schoo ..

6 minutes ago
 Hadiqa Kiani pays tribute to her late uncle Major ..

Hadiqa Kiani pays tribute to her late uncle Major Masood Akhtar Kiani

11 minutes ago
 Federal Cabinet okays “extraordinary security pl ..

Federal Cabinet okays “extraordinary security plan” for New Zealand’s tour

20 minutes ago
 Babar Azam unhappy over selection of squad for T20 ..

Babar Azam unhappy over selection of squad for T20 World Cup

28 minutes ago
 Huawei Pakistan launches its Tiger Program 2021

Huawei Pakistan launches its Tiger Program 2021

31 minutes ago
 102,868 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

102,868 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.