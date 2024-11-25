Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Gold rates in Pakistan saw big drop on Monday amid record rally as new price settled at Rs.278,400

According to local Saraffa Association sources, the price of 24-carat gold declined on Monday by Rs 4,300 per tola, while the price for 10 grams dropped by Rs.

According to local Saraffa Association sources, the price of 24-carat gold declined on Monday by Rs 4,300 per tola, while the price for 10 grams dropped by Rs.

3,657, reaching Rs. 238,683.

The price of gold in the international market also saw a slight increase, rising by $43 to $2,672 from $2,715.

The bullion market remained volatile in last two weeks. After a massive drop, yellow metal prices fall from an all-time high of over Rs287,000 per tola.