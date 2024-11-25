Open Menu

Gold Price Declines By Rs.4,300 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 10:30 PM

Gold price declines by Rs.4,300 per tola

Gold rates in Pakistan saw big drop on Monday amid record rally as new price settled at Rs.278,400

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Gold rates in Pakistan saw big drop on Monday amid record rally as new price settled at Rs.278,400.

According to local Saraffa Association sources, the price of 24-carat gold declined on Monday by Rs 4,300 per tola, while the price for 10 grams dropped by Rs.

3,657, reaching Rs. 238,683.

The price of gold in the international market also saw a slight increase, rising by $43 to $2,672 from $2,715.

The bullion market remained volatile in last two weeks. After a massive drop, yellow metal prices fall from an all-time high of over Rs287,000 per tola.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Bullion Price Gold Market From

Recent Stories

Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery progr ..

Minister reviews CM Children's Heart Surgery programme

28 seconds ago
 Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreem ..

Pak-Belarus trade ties strengthens with key agreements, MoUs at Business Forum

3 minutes ago
 ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139

ECP gears up for fair by-elections in PP-139

31 seconds ago
 AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State Pre ..

AJK Social Welfare minister calls on AJK State President.

32 seconds ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chau ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Energy Minister Chaudhry Arshad Hussain announces ..

34 seconds ago
 Delivery of quick medical cover to needy in Mirpur ..

Delivery of quick medical cover to needy in Mirpur Division ordered: Div Commiss ..

9 minutes ago
Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain cl ..

Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain closed on Nov 26

9 minutes ago
 Total amount deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts ..

Total amount deposited in Roshan Digital Accounts reaches near $9 billion

17 minutes ago
 Governor expresses condolences over martyrdom of p ..

Governor expresses condolences over martyrdom of police officer in protest

9 minutes ago
 Youth schemes for IT, career building and exam pre ..

Youth schemes for IT, career building and exam preparation to start from Hyderab ..

9 minutes ago
 Belarusian minister explores handcrafted rickshaw

Belarusian minister explores handcrafted rickshaw

9 minutes ago
 Construction work on roads ongoing in various area ..

Construction work on roads ongoing in various areas of Karachi : Mayor Karachi

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Business