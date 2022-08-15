UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Declines By Rs.4300 To Rs.134,200 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Gold price declines by Rs.4300 to Rs.134,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.4300 on Monday and was sold at Rs.134,200 in the local market against its sale at Rs.138,500 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also declined by Rs.3686 and was sold at Rs.115,055 against its sale at Rs.

118,741 whereas prices of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs.105,467 against its sale at Rs.108,846.

The price of per tola silver declined by Rs20 to Rs.1540 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs17.14 to Rs1320.30, All Sindh Jewellery Association reported.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $27 and was sold at $1775 against its sale at $1802, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All

Recent Stories

PM directs to remove all obstacles in way of inves ..

PM directs to remove all obstacles in way of investment

1 hour ago
 UVAS (KBCMA, CVAS) Principal Prof Dr M Younas Rana ..

UVAS (KBCMA, CVAS) Principal Prof Dr M Younas Rana conferred Sitara-i-Imtiaz by ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Egypt ..

OIC Secretary-General Offers Condolences to Egypt over Victims of Abu Sefein Chu ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Topped China’s Smartphone Market in Q2 2022 ..

Vivo Topped China’s Smartphone Market in Q2 2022, According to a Counterpoint ..

2 hours ago
 STEP Schools - Create a Solid Foundation in 21st C ..

STEP Schools - Create a Solid Foundation in 21st Century Learning with Robotics ..

2 hours ago
 Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks argument ..

Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks arguments on bail plea

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.