Gold price declines by Rs.4300 to Rs.134,200 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.4300 on Monday and was sold at Rs.134,200 in the local market against its sale at Rs.138,500 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also declined by Rs.3686 and was sold at Rs.115,055 against its sale at Rs.

118,741 whereas prices of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs.105,467 against its sale at Rs.108,846.

The price of per tola silver declined by Rs20 to Rs.1540 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs17.14 to Rs1320.30, All Sindh Jewellery Association reported.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $27 and was sold at $1775 against its sale at $1802, the association reported.