UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Declines By Rs.450 To Rs.141,100 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Gold price declines by Rs.450 to Rs.141,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.400 per tola and was sold at Rs.141,100 on Friday against its sale at Rs. 141,500 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs.343 and was sold at Rs.120,970 against its sale at Rs.

121,313 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also decreased to Rs.110,890 against its sale at Rs. 111,204, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver declined by Rs30 to Rs1520 whereas that of and ten gram witnessed decrease of Rs25.72 and was sold at Rs1303.15.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $16 and was sold at $1788 against its sale at $1804, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All

Recent Stories

Jemima Khan lashes out at PML-N over protest call ..

Jemima Khan lashes out at PML-N over protest call outside her mother's house

57 minutes ago
 FIFA lifts ban on Pakistan Football Federation (PF ..

FIFA lifts ban on Pakistan Football Federation (PFF)

1 hour ago
 Raja Basharat warns of April 16 situation at Punja ..

Raja Basharat warns of April 16 situation at Punjab Assembly

2 hours ago
 PTI receives approval from Islamabad Administratio ..

PTI receives approval from Islamabad Administration to hold a rally

2 hours ago
 China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting i ..

China opposes India’s plan to hold G20 meeting in Occupied Jammu & Kashmir

2 hours ago
 Indian SC asks Nurpur Sharma to apologize over con ..

Indian SC asks Nurpur Sharma to apologize over contemptuous remarks against Holy ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.