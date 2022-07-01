Gold price declines by Rs.450 to Rs.141,100 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.400 per tola and was sold at Rs.141,100 on Friday against its sale at Rs. 141,500 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat fold also decreased by Rs.343 and was sold at Rs.120,970 against its sale at Rs.

121,313 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold also decreased to Rs.110,890 against its sale at Rs. 111,204, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver declined by Rs30 to Rs1520 whereas that of and ten gram witnessed decrease of Rs25.72 and was sold at Rs1303.15.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $16 and was sold at $1788 against its sale at $1804, the association reported.