Gold price declines by Rs.50 to Rs.141,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.50 on Friday and was sold at Rs.141,100 in the local market against its sale at Rs.

141,150 the previous day.The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also declined by Rs.43 and was sold at Rs.120,970 against its sale at Rs.

121,013 whereas prices of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs.110,890 against its sale at Rs.

110,930.The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1570 and Rs1346.02 respectively, All Sindh Jewellery Association reported.The price of gold in international market decreased by $9 and was sold at $1705 against its sale at $1714, the association reported.