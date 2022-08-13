Gold price declines by Rs.500 to Rs.138,500 per tola 13 Aug 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.500 on Saturday and was sold at Rs.138,500 in the local market against its sale at Rs.139,000 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs.500 on Saturday and was sold at Rs.138,500 in the local market against its sale at Rs.139,000 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also declined by Rs.429 and was sold at Rs.118,741 against its sale at Rs.

119,170 whereas prices of 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs.108,846 against its sale at Rs. 109,240.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1560 and Rs1337.44 respectively, All Sindh Jewellery Association reported.

The price of gold in international market increased by $12 and was sold at $1802 against its sale at $1790, the association reported.