Gold price declines by Rs.500 to Rs.140,400 per tola 10 June 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs.500 per tola and was sold at Rs.140,400 on Friday against its sale at Rs. 140,900 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 22 karat gold also decreased by Rs.430 and was sold at Rs.120,370 as compared to Rs.

120,800 whereas that of ten gram gold declined to Rs.110,340 compared to its sale at Rs. 110,732, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver also decreased by Rs. 30 to Rs.1450 as compared to Rs. 570 whereas that of ten gram declined to 1320.30 aganist its sale at Rs 1346.02.

The price of gold in international market dipped by $8 and was traded at $ 1840 compared to its sale at $ 1848, the association reported.