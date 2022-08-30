Gold price declines by Rs.5100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed a decrease of Rs5100 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs.140,500 against its sale at Rs.145,600 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also declined by Rs.4,372 and was sold at Rs120,456 against Rs.

124,828 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat decreased to Rs.110,418 against Rs.114,426, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.10 to Rs1520 and that of ten gram silver by 8.57 to Rs.1303.15.

The price of gold in international market went up by $5 and was sold at $1733 against its sale at $1728, the association reported.