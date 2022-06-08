Gold price declines by Rs.850 to Rs.142,400 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs.850 per tola and was sold at Rs.142,400 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs.143,250 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 22 karat gold also decreased by Rs.729 and was sold at Rs.122,085 as compared to Rs.

122,814 whereas that of ten gram gold declined to Rs.111,911 compared to its sale at Rs. 112,580, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1570 and Rs.1,346.02, respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $1 and was traded at $1848 compared to its sale at $1849, the association reported.