Gold price declines Rs2100, sold at Rs116,400 per tola 25 Aug 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs2100 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs116,400 against its price at Rs118,500.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs1801 and was traded at Rs99,794 against its sale at Rs101,595, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver witnessed no change in its price and was traded at Rs1430 while that of 10 gram silver also remained stagnant at Rs1226 against.

The gold prices in the international market decreased by $27 and was traded at $1923 against $1950, the association reported.