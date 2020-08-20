UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Declines Rs2500, Sold At Rs117,500 Per Tola 20 Aug 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 06:39 PM

Gold price declines Rs2500, sold at Rs117,500 per tola 20 Aug 2020

The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs2500 on Thursday and was traded at Rs117,500 against its price at Rs120,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs2500 on Thursday and was traded at Rs117,500 against its price at Rs120,000.

Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs2144 and was traded at Rs100,737 against its sale at Rs102,881, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola silver witnessed decreased by Rs50 and was traded at Rs1430 against its price of Rs1480 while that of 10 gram silver decreased by Rs42.86 and was traded at Rs1226 against its sale at Rs1268.86.

The gold prices in the international market increased by $50 and was traded at $1935 against $1985, the association reported

