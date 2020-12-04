UrduPoint.com
Gold Price Declines Rs300 To Rs110,300 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs200 on Friday and was traded at 110,300 against its sale at Rs 110,500 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs 172 and was traded at Rs 94,564 against Rs 94,736 while gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs 86,684 Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1220 and Rs1045.95 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market also remained stable at $1839.

