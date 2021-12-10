UrduPoint.com

Gold Price Decrease By Rs 100 Per Tola 10 Dec 2021

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:22 PM

Gold price decrease by Rs 100 per tola 10 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed decrease of Rs100 and was sold at Rs124,200 in the local market on Friday against its sale at Rs124,300 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs86 to Rs 106,481 from Rs106,567 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 karat went down to Rs97,608 from Rs97,687.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1460 and Rs1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market witnessed decrease of $12 and was traded at $1771 against its sale at $1783, the Jewellers Group reported

