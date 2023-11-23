Gold price decrease by Rs 650 to Rs 215,850 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The prices of per tola 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 650 and was sold at Rs 215,850 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 216,500 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 557 to Rs 185,057 from Rs 185,614 whereas the prices of and 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs 169,635 from Rs 170,146, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver witnessed no change and was sold at Rs 2,550 and 2,186.21 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $2,016 from $2,022, the Association reported.