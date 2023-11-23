Open Menu

Gold Price Decrease By Rs 650 To Rs 215,850 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Gold price decrease by Rs 650 to Rs 215,850 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The prices of per tola 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 650 and was sold at Rs 215,850 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 216,500 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 557 to Rs 185,057 from Rs 185,614 whereas the prices of and 10 gram 22 karat gold decreased to Rs 169,635 from Rs 170,146, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver witnessed no change and was sold at Rs 2,550 and 2,186.21 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $2,016 from $2,022, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges ami ..

Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges amid Smog crisis

39 minutes ago
 US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Si ..

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Sikh leader on American soil

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

14 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

14 hours ago
Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

15 hours ago
 All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Shari ..

All legal hitches, false cases against Nawaz Sharif to be removed soon: Pakistan ..

15 hours ago
 Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

Oil prices fall after OPEC+ postpones meeting

15 hours ago
 Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journal ..

Afghan govt not issuing visas to Pakistani journalists: Caretaker Minister for I ..

15 hours ago
 E-Procurement System a significant step towards go ..

E-Procurement System a significant step towards good governance: CS

15 hours ago
 Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal ..

Efforts underway to repatriate one million illegal immigrants by end of January: ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business